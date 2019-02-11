Hunslet fly the flag with a trip to West Bowling

HUNSLET WILL play host to National Conference Division Two side West Bowling in the third round of the Coral Challenge Cup, on the weekend of March 9/10.

West Bowling finished eighth in their division last year, which also included Stanningley, East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors.

Hunslet are Leeds’ sole representatives in round three after East Leeds and Milford were both eliminated.

Easts were pipped 20-16 by visitors Dewsbury Moor – who will visit West Hull in an all-Conference third round tie – despite the eight tries being shared. Shane Plunkett, Jason Priestley, Adam Wragg and Jack Norfolk scored Easts’ tries, but none were converted.

Try scorers for Moor were Anthony Boardman (2) Sam Thornton and Jamie Samme and Brad Foster’s two conversions proved the difference.

Milford led 18-10 in the second half against Lock Lane, but were beaten 28-22. Josh Nathaniel crossed twice, Ryan Oxtoby scored a try and three goals and Matt Brockson also touched down.

Tom Sowerby scored two tries for Lock Lane who were drawn away to League One Oldham in round three. Lewis Price, Craig Duncan and Conor Land got the others and Danny Sowerby kicked four goals.

Danny Glassell’s second try, five minutes from time, earned Featherstone Lions a 30-26 win at Underbank Rangers and secured a trip to fellow Conference side York Acorn in round three. Gaz Williamson, Dean Gamble, and Jake Perkins were Lions’ other try scorers and Ian Jackson kicked five goals. Thornhill Trojans finished their 30-20 home loss to Rochdale Mayfield with 11 men after Jack Gledhill and Zach Johnson were sent-off for separate incidents in each half. George Stott crossed twice for Trojans and Matthew Tebb and Johnson also touched down. George Woodcock kicked two goals.

The full draw for the third round is: Keighley Cougars v Distington, Oldham v Castleford Lock Lane, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield, Wigan St Judes v Haydock, Newcastle Thunder v West Wales Raiders, London Skolars v North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet v West Bowling, Workington Town v Siddal, York Acorn v Featherstone Lions, West Hull v Dewsbury Moor, Doncaster v Coventry Bears, Whitehaven v Wigan St Patrick’s.