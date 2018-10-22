Ex-Super League ‘half’ Nicklas jumps at chance to join Hunslet

HUNSLET HAVE signed up former Super League half-back Danny Nicklas on a 12-month contract.

The 27-year-old made 10 top-flight appearances for Hull in 2010 and 2012 before two spells with York City Knights and stints at Doncaster and Newcastle Thunder. Nicklas, who finished the 2018 season playing for and coaching West Hull, said: “This is a new challenge and one that excites me and I can’t wait to get started.

Jack Teanby. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

“I wanted another crack at the semi-pro game and when I spoke to Darren and GT [director of rugby Darren Williams and coach Gary Thornton] and they told me of their aims and team strengthening for 2019 it was an opportunity that was too good to turn down.

“I’m going to grasp this opportunity with both hands and do my utmost to help the club achieve its goals.”

Williams enthused: “Danny has flirted with the semi-professional game since leaving Hull.

“He’s a talented playmaker with a good kicking game.”

Joel Farrell. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

Nicklas played at stand-off for West Hull when they lost to Hunslet Club Parkside in the National Conference Premier Division Grand Final earlier this month.

Meanwhile, prop Jack Teanby has left Dewsbury Rams to join York City Knights on a one-year deal.

Sheffield Eagles have signed Jamaican international back-rower Joel Farrell from Batley Bulldogs.