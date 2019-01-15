Coach Gary Thornton pleased as Hunslet continue to make progress

COACH GARY Thornton was looking for a massive improvement from his Hunslet team in their second pre-season game and says he got just that.

The Betfred League One side were beaten 32-24 by Halifax on Saturday, six days after a 36-0 loss to another Championship team, Batley Bulldogs, in their first warm-up match.

Hunslet's Richard Moore.

Halifax finished fourth in the second tier last year and are fancied to be among the play-off contenders this time so Thornton felt it was an encouraging performance from Hunslet who are at an earlier stage of pre-season.

“I just asked for an improvement,” Thornton said. “In pre-season I want to see week-by-week improvement and we were good.

“In the first half we were very good and we took our chances really well. We looked a well-organised team.

“We ran out of steam and numbers in the second half and they got a few experienced first teamers on and the difference told, but it was a massive improvement from the Batley game and that’s what we need.”

Thornton’s men face National Conference champions and near-neighbours Hunslet Club Parkside at South Leeds Stadium on Saturday in the third and final weekend of the relaunched Yorkshire Cup tournament.

Adam Robinson, who pulled out in the warm-up ahead of the Batley game, could be in doubt due to a hamstring problem aggravated against Halifax.

Ben Heaton is set to miss the derby after needing stitches in a badly gashed knee.

Vila Halafihi suffered a dead leg against Halifax, but Thornton hopes he will be available this weekend.

Richard Moore has avoided a ban after being sent-off on his debut against Batley. He was also sin-binned against Halifax.