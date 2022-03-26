Hunslet won’t underestimate threat posed by London Skolars

Skolars’ previous home game was a 28-6 defeat by National Conference outfit Hunslet Club Parkside in the Betfred Challenge Cup last month.

But Kilshaw reckons the Londoners will be a different proposition today and has warned his side to prepare for a tough encounter.

“The group have trained exceptionally well in pre-season and the challenge now is to perform on match days every week,” Kilshaw said.

Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We know how hard the challenge in the capital will be and we aren’t buying into their defeat against Hunslet Club Parkside.

“They have recruited well since then and have had more time as a group to prepare for the season. It is always a physical game against the Skolars and we will be ready for that.”

Hunslet captain Duane Straugheir is recovering from a hernia operation and will miss today’s game.

Winger Wayne Reittie (back) is also unavailable, but Aaron Jones-Bishop has completed an eight-game ban and could feature for the first time since last summer.

Hunslet (at London Skolars) from: Watson, Render, Mossop, Hartley, Gibbons, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Jones-Bishop, Bodman, Rowley, Horn, Paga, Moorhouse, Sanderson.

Referee: Nick Bennett (Sheffield).