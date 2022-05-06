The new club have lost all their five games so far in Betfred League One, conceding 272 points and scoring 74.

But four players - Oli Field, Joe Gibbons, Joe Hird and Mackenzie Turner - will be playing their second game on loan from Leeds and the visitors’ pack is led by Anthony Mullally who was a Grand Final champion with Rhinos five years ago.

Kilshaw expects opposite number Neil Kelly to have his men fired up and warned: “They have a quality experienced coach, some players who are well experienced at this level and a Super League winner.

Duane Straugheir is back in Hunslet's squad after injury. Picture by Paul Johnson/Hunslet RLFC.

“They also have a few lads from Leeds on loan who will be determined to impress new Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, who I’m sure will be in attendance to watch them, given that Leeds are not featuring in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

“We need to match their enthusiasm and make sure we adhere to our game model

“Whichever 17 takes the field it will be very strong and will be prepared to compete on every play.”

Hunslet have picked up just one point from the last two games on their own turf, but are on the back of a hard-fought win at Midlands Hurricanes last Sunday.

Rhinos' Mackenzie Turner is on loan at Cornwall. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Kilshaw stressed: “We are determined to get our home form back to where it should be.

“Performances at the South Leeds Stadium have been good, but we need to be icing the games.”

Hunslet welcome back captain Duane Straugheir who is available after recovering from groin surgery.

Loan players Cole Oakley, Jacob Doyle, Oli Burton, Connor Moore and Daniel Okoro are all included in Hunslet’s initial squad, but half-back Dave Gibbons and hooker Cam Berry (both shoulder) are on the casualty list, along with forwards Matty Stableford (leg) and Ethan O’Hanlon (concussion).

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Winger Kiedan Hartley is suspended.

Hunslet (v Cornwall) from: Watson, Reittie, Render, Mossop, Mallinson, Hallas, Whiteley, Straugheir, Jordan-Roberts, Syme, Rowley, Paga, acob Beer, Bodman, Sanderson, Moran, Oakley, Doyle, Burton, Moore, Okoro.

Referee: Matt Rossleigh (London).