Hunslet sign young prospect Dave Gibbons from Warrington Wolves on one-year deal
Half-back Dave Gibbons is staying at Hunslet after agreeing a one-year contract.
The 19-year-old, whose father David played in Super League for Leeds Rhinos and also had a spell with Hunslet, impressed this season on loan from Warrington Wolves.
“I’m aiming to build myself as a player and book a regular place in the team,” Gibbons said after signing on for the Parksiders’ 2022 Betfred League One campaign.
“I want to learn more about myself and further improve the way I guide the team around - and help take the side as far as it can go.”
Gibbons senior is now an assistant-coach with Rhinos’ women’s side, who face St Helens in their Super League Grand Final at Emerald Headingley on Sunday.
The youngster added: “For me, it’s about helping Hunslet progress and I believe I’m ready for that responsibility.
“I’m fortunate to be operating under a coach as good as Alan Kilshaw, while my dad’s always ready with constructive and supportive advice.
“He believes in me and he’s good to have around.”
Reflecting on Gibbons’ new deal, Kilshaw said: “It’s exciting to have yet another talented local player agreeing a new deal at Hunslet.
“Gibbo showed a great deal of potential during his loan spell last season.
“The challenge for him now is to convert that into consistent performances.”
