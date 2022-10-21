Outside-back Kieron Lawton and prop Peter Ryan have both penned a one-year contract and will join former Midlands teammates Jordan Bull, Tyler Walton and Nathan Newbound at South Leeds Stadium for pre-season training.

Lawton, 20 is a product of the Doncaster Toll Bar amateur club and has played for England Community Lions at under-19 level, as well as having spells with Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Doncaster.

Ryan, 27, was born in Nenagh, County Tipperary and captained the Irish Students team.

New Hunslet recruit Kieron Lawton. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

Meanwhile, Hunslet are mourning the death of former winger Tommy Thompson, who played for the club from 1962-1970.

A former Hunslet Junior, he scored 90 tries in 222 games for the Parksiders and was capped by Yorkshire.

Thomson was a try scorer for Hunslet in their 1965 Yorkshire Cup final defeat by Bradford Northern at Headingley.

Hunslet signing Peter Ryan in action fior Ireland Students. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

His finest season for the south Leeds outfit was in 1967/68, when he scored 28 tries in 36 appearances.

Thompson transferred to Bradford in the 1970/71 season and spent three seasons at Odsal, scoring six tries in 19 games.