Hunslet sign Tre Webster from Huddersfield Giants academy: Teenager has also played for East Leeds, Batley Boys and Stanningley
Teenager Tre Webster has become the youngest member of Hunslet’s squad after joining them from Huddersfield Giants’ academy on a one-year contract.
The 16-year-old prop/loose-forward played junior rugby for East Leeds, Batley Boys and Stanningley and turned down the opportunity to spend next season in Giants’ youth system.
“I’m looking forward to a new challenge, playing with and against grown men, which will only further develop my game,” he said.
“I pride myself on my defence and on making the hard yards and I can only improve with Hunslet in League One.
“I can’t wait for the new season to start.”
The Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Tre has challenged himself at a young age to have a crack at playing first grade rugby league.
“He could have easily taken up another contract at Huddersfield and played another year at academy level, but wanted to play for his local professional club against men.
“He has no fear and won't take a backward step, so we have to make sure we nurture his talent and ability and get him up to speed on the physical side.
“I'm sure he will rise to this challenge.”
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.