Second-rower Rowland Kaye, 22 and 19-year-old second-row/loose-forward Charley Bodman have joined the Parksiders from West Wales Raiders.

The Welsh side finished bottom of Betfred League One this year, but both players impressed in their games against Hunslet.

The south Leeds side won 82-6 when the teams met in September, but Bidgend-born Kaye recalled: “I had a good game – at least [Hunslet coach] Alan Kilshaw seemed to think so.

“He came over to me on the final hooter, shook my hand and commended me on my performance.

“I thought that was a nice thing to do and watched him for a minute or so; he didn’t seem to do the same with all our players so it did feel as though he was making a particular point.”

Kaye has spoken about Hunslet to Joe McClean, who had a spell on loan from there with West Wales last term.

“Joe couldn’t speak too highly of the club and I’m delighted to have signed on a one-year deal,” he added.

“Killer [Kilshaw] said he was building a young side and I’m excited about being part of it.

“I think I can bring plenty of experience to the cause, including a spell with French outfit Carcassonne that I thoroughly enjoyed.

“I’m buzzing about being here and I’m really looking forward to the new season.”

Kilshaw said Kaye was highly recommended by former Raiders coach Kim Williams.

“I’m sure he will be a fans’ favourite,” the Hunslet boss predicted.

“He’s a great size and can play equally well in the centre or back-row.

“Although this signing doesn’t align with our local talent philosophy, the fact Rowland is prepared to make the move from his home country shows great commitment and I hope we can all adopt him as one of our own next season.”

Bodman made his Raiders debut and scored his first try against Hunslet last term.

“There’s no question Hunslet are building a good young squad,” he noted.

I’m sure I’ll not have long to wait for my first win, which never happened with the Raiders.”

Kilshaw said: “Charley has also shown huge commitment to the club by relocating and changing employment.

“He is another player who is prepared to come out of his comfort zone and come into a new environment.

“I’m looking forward to helping him progress.

“I'm sure he will develop physically as well, as he's still at a young age.

“He can play in the middle or on an edge and his versatility will be a good asset for us next season.”