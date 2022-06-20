Sweeting, 22, had a spell with the Parksiders on loan from Featherstone Rovers last year.

He also played in Rovers’ 1895 Cup final win over York City Knights at Wembley and on loan for Castleford Tigers and Doncaster.

His arrival is a boost for Hunslet after scrum-half Joe Sanderson suffered a shoulder injury in their recent win over North Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Sweeting in action for Dewsbury. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Sweeting said: “It’s great to be back at Hunslet after last season turned out to be a bit of a non-starter for me at South Leeds Stadium.

“I played in a couple of pre-season friendlies and in the first league game, but injured my quad and had to return to Featherstone.

“It’s about unfinished business for me and I’m aiming to make an impact, help us make the play-offs and take it from there.”

Parksiders’ coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Jake has not been given the opportunities recently in a struggling side, but he is now being given a chance to kick on again, featuring with us week-in, week-out.

“He can certainly play; he has a superb kicking game, he backs himself with the ball and he can lay on opportunities for others.