Hunslet RLFC sign former Bradford Bulls youngster
Promoted Hunslet have signed a former Bradford Bulls academy star.
Forward Bailey Arnold, 20, played in Bulls’ youth ranks and is a former Yorkshire academy teammate of George Flanagan junior, who had an outstanding season for Hunslet last year when they secured a place in the Betfred Championship. Arnold is a product of the Birkenshaw Bluedogs community club and is available for Sunday’s home pre-season clash with second-tier rivals York Knights.
Hunslet’s competitive season kicks off with an away second round tie against either Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar, who meet this Saturday, on the weekend of January 25/26.
