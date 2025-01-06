Promoted Hunslet have signed a former Bradford Bulls academy star.

Forward Bailey Arnold, 20, played in Bulls’ youth ranks and is a former Yorkshire academy teammate of George Flanagan junior, who had an outstanding season for Hunslet last year when they secured a place in the Betfred Championship. Arnold is a product of the Birkenshaw Bluedogs community club and is available for Sunday’s home pre-season clash with second-tier rivals York Knights.