Steve Pryce, 54, was told he has the illness two years ago. A member of Hunslet’s Hall of Fame, he joined the Parksiders from Ryedale-York in 1994 and made 255 appearances for the south Leeds club, including their Northern Ford Premiership Grand Final win in 1999, before hanging up his boots 20 years ago.

Pryce and friend Chris Minchella will be walking 16 miles alongside the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, from Saltaire to Skipton, this month to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society. Anyone wanting to take part in the walk can contact Minchella on Facebook. Sponsorship can be pledged via this link.