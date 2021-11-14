New signing Jordan Paga will have to wait until at least March for his league debut. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet will lift the curtain on the 2022 Betfred League One season, but not until March.

The Parksiders are involved in the competition's opening match, away to London Skolars on Saturday, March 26.

That is two months after the Betfred Championship kicks off.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

Here's the full list of Hunlset's 2022 League One fixtures.

March

Sat 26: London Skolars A 3pm

April

Sun 3: Oldham H 3pm,

Sun 10: Rochdale A 3pm

Fri 15: Keighley Cougars H 7.30pm

Sun 24: Bye

May

Sun 1: Midlands Hurricanes A 3pm

Sun 8: Cornwall: Home 3pm

Sun 15: Swinton H 3pm

Sat 21: West Wales A 3pm

June

Sun 5: Doncaster A 3pm

Sun 12: North Wales H 3pm

Sat 25: Rochdale H 3pm

July

Sat 2: Cornwall A 1pm

Sun 10: West Wales H 3pm

Sun 17: London Skolars H 3pm

Sat 23: North Wales A 5.30pm

Sun 31: Midlands Hurricanes H 3pm

August

Sun 7: Bye

Sun 14: Keighley A 3pm

Sun 21: Swinton A 3pm

Sun 28: Doncaster: H 3pm

September

Sun 4: Oldham A 3pm