Hunslet RLFC fixtures 2022
Hunslet will lift the curtain on the 2022 Betfred League One season, but not until March.
Hunslet will lift the curtain on the 2022 Betfred League One season, but not until March.
The Parksiders are involved in the competition's opening match, away to London Skolars on Saturday, March 26.
That is two months after the Betfred Championship kicks off.
Here's the full list of Hunlset's 2022 League One fixtures.
March
Sat 26: London Skolars A 3pm
April
Sun 3: Oldham H 3pm,
Sun 10: Rochdale A 3pm
Fri 15: Keighley Cougars H 7.30pm
Sun 24: Bye
May
Sun 1: Midlands Hurricanes A 3pm
Sun 8: Cornwall: Home 3pm
Sun 15: Swinton H 3pm
Sat 21: West Wales A 3pm
June
Sun 5: Doncaster A 3pm
Sun 12: North Wales H 3pm
Sat 25: Rochdale H 3pm
July
Sat 2: Cornwall A 1pm
Sun 10: West Wales H 3pm
Sun 17: London Skolars H 3pm
Sat 23: North Wales A 5.30pm
Sun 31: Midlands Hurricanes H 3pm
August
Sun 7: Bye
Sun 14: Keighley A 3pm
Sun 21: Swinton A 3pm
Sun 28: Doncaster: H 3pm
September
Sun 4: Oldham A 3pm
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.