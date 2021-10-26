Hunslet: Jordan Syme optimistic after reuniting with Alan Kilshaw

Jordan Syme, in action for Halifax RLFC Res v South Wales Under-21s back in 2014.

The 24-year-old 5ft 11ins loose forward has agreed a one-year deal with the Parksiders, excited by the new challenge and determined to earn more game time.

Hunslet head coach Kilshaw had Syme under his wing when in charge at Rochdale Hornets between 2016-18 and the product of Halifax outfits Kings Cross Park and Siddal hs full of ambition for his new club.

“My aim is to play in the Championship with Hunslet; it’s a new challenge for me and I’m relishing playing in a young side next season,” said Syme.

HELLO AGAIN: Jordan Syme, right, with Hunslet coach, Alan Kilshaw.

“I spent a while on loan from Halifax at Rochdale, when Alan was Hornets’ coach, and I really enjoyed playing under him.

“That made the decision to sign for Hunslet an easy one, and I’m now looking forward to a new challenge, and more game-time.”

Kilshaw has brought Syme in for his ‘honest’ approach to playing and believes he can be a quality operator for Hunslet in League One.

“He is a great person with a great attitude,” said Kilshaw. “Having coached him previously, I know what an honest performer he has been at Championship level in the past.

“I want him to play at loose forward and develop his game in the middle. He has a good passing game and running game and he’s a smart player.