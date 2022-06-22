The Welshman is joining rugby league’s new boys Cornwall.

Head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone at the club in wishing Charley all the best for the rest of the season (apart from next week, when we play the Choughs!).

“He has been a popular member of the squad, with the playing group, the coaches and the physio team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick 'Patch' Walker has been enticed out of retirement by the Parksiders. Picture: Hunslet RLFC

“Charley has developed really well this season but now needs to be playing regularly to further enhance that progress. Cornwall can offer him week-in, week-out football and I’ve no doubt that he will kick on.”

Killshaw added: “The door at Hunslet isn’t closed for Charley and we will be keeping an eye on his performances over the second half of the season.

“He knows he is welcome back any time to train with us or to watch the boys play.

“He’s a great lad and Cornwall are getting a good bloke.”

Charley Bodman has been released by Hunslet in order to take up a contract with Betfred League 1 newcomers Cornwall.