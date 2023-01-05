Rizzelli, 22, signed for the Parksiders in October after spells with St Helens - making one Super League appearance in 2020 - and Swinton Lions.

A club statement said he “has been unable to take up his contract because of work commitments; Hunslet are actively seeking a replacement and, in addition, have a number of players on trial”.

Rizzelli took last year out of rugby league and coach Alan Kilshaw said at the time of his signing: “Nic is far too talented not to be playing and I’m glad he has jumped at the chance to play for Hunslet.

“He has kept himself in good shape and is a really exciting player our supporters can get behind.”

The Betfred League One outfit have now confirmed their squad numbers for the new campaign, which begins in March.

Skipper Steve Crossley, signed from Bradford Bulls, will wear the number 10 jersey with joint vice-captains Michael Knowles and Jimmy Watson being allocated the 13 and one spots respectively.

The Parksiders’ squad is: 1 Jimmy Watson, 2 Jack Render, 3 Adam Ryder, 4 Joe Burton, 5 Kieron Lawton, 6 Jake Sweeting, 7 Nathan Conroy, 8 Harvey Hallas, 9 Sam Hallas, 10 Steve Crossley, 11 Josh Jordan-Roberts, 12 Aaron York, 13 Michael Knowles, 14 Danny Barcoe, 15 Nathan Newbound, 16 Jordan Syme, 17 Lewis Wray, 18 Harvey Whiteley, 19 Peter Ryan, 20 Tyler Walton, 21 Morgan Punchard, 22 Liam Carr, 23 Jamie Greenwood, 24 Fraser Stroud, 25 Dan McGrath, 26 Jordan Bull, 27 Sean Croston, 28 Brad Wheeler.

