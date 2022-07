The RFL confirmed Kilshaw has been “suspended from touchline activity for his club’s next two fixtures in Betfred League One by an independent operational rules tribunal”.

A statement added: “He was found guilty of breaches of the RFL operational rules for comments he made to the match officials during a fixture earlier in the season.”

Kilshaw, 39, joined Hunslet last July following the sacking of previous boss Gary Thornton.