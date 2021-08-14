Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw’s expecting a battle against London Skolars

London are second from bottom in Betfred League One, two places below Hunslet, but have picked up three wins this year and Kilshaw is confident complacency won’t be an issue for his side.

“We are fully focused on a very good London outfit,” stressed Kilshaw, who suffered his first defeat as coach last week when Hunslet lost away to Barrow Raiders.

“They are a big, powerful, aggressive team and we will have to be up for the battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m confident my players will rise to this challenge.”

The Parksiders are back at home after tough away games against Doncaster – which they won – and the league leaders.

Kilshaw is looking for an improvement on the performance in last Sunday’s 40-10 defeat.

“After the recent Keighley game [when Cougars snatched a late draw] and the disruption in the camp and player availability, I would have taken two points from the next four,” Kilshaw admitted. “However, that doesn’t excuse some of our efforts at Barrow.”

Dean Zammit, the Maltese international signed from Whitehaven earlier this week, is set to make his debut.

Fellow front-rower Harry Kidd is available after avoiding a ban following his sin-binning for alleged foul and/or abusive language against Raiders.

Packman Joe McClean returns from a one-match loan stint at West Wales Raiders.

Scrum-half Dom Brambani is self-isolating, but will be back in the frame for next week’s trip to Rochdale.

Winger Alex Brown (knee) and forward Joe Summers (hamstring) picked up knocks in the defeat at Barrow.

Full-back Jimmy Watson (Achilles), centre Will Cooke (hamstring) and second-row Brad Hey (ankle and Covid) remain on the casualty list.

Hunslet (v London Skolars): from Hartley, Chrimes, Young, Reittie, Chapman-Smith, S Brown, Coleman, Gibbons, Andrade, Halafihi, Conroy, Whiteley, Kidd, Rowe, Zammit, Straugheir, Hallas, Wray, McClean, Morris, Wood.

Referee: Callum Worsley (Castelford).