The 22-16 success was the Parksiders’ second victory in Betfred League One this year and Kilshaw was pleased by how they coped after being reduced to 11 players for a spell in the first half, with Harvey Hallas and Ethan O’Hanlon in the sin-bin.

Hunslet did not concede a point when they were two men down and Kilshaw said: “I was very pleased with how we defended in general and with our levels of aggression.

“Not many teams can keep their line intact with only 11 men on the pitch and I’m delighted by the way the players held out.

Harvey Hallas was sin-binned in Hunslet's win at Midlands Hurricanes. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Our young players are learning all the time and appreciate they needed to be better regarding the sin-binnings and with their game management, which isn’t just down to half-backs and pivot players.

“Every member of a rugby league side has a responsibility.”

Hunslet ran in four tries, with Harvey Whiteley bagging a brace and Jack Render and on-loan Featherstone Rovers man Jacob Doyle scoring the others.

“We were very good with the ball and at one stage we looked like scoring plenty of points,” Kilshaw added.

“A charge-down by the Hurricanes, which led to Hallas being yellow-carded in the resultant scramble, altered the momentum of the game.

“After that we didn’t have quite as much good ball against what is a good, well-coached side with a strong spine, but our players came up with the goods.”

The coach praised half-back Jordan Paga, Doyle in the centres and hooker Whiteley for their contributions.

“Paga was lively and defended very well,” he said.

“He’s a small lad, but doesn’t hesitate to put himself about against the bigger men.

“Doyle took his try well and nearly had another and Whiteley has responded really well to everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Connor Moore has had his spell on loan from Hull KR extended to include the fixture at West Wales on Saturday, May 21.