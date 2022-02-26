Hunslet Club Parkside targeting some more Challenge Cup magic

Parkside created the biggest upset of round three when they won 28-6 at League One club London Skolars two weeks ago.

Eagles, who are three games into their Championship campaign, will be much tougher opponents, but Shulver insisted Parkside won’t die wondering on a glamour occasion at South Leeds Stadium (2pm).

“It’s a massive day for the club and the fans,” he said.

Hunslet Club Parkside captain Ben Shulver, with ball, says his side have nothing to lose against Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it and I think there’s no pressure on us, but the belief is there and we’re going to have a good crack at it.”

Shulver pointed out: “We took the same belief into the Skolars game; no-one really expected us to win that, but it showed the magic of the Challenge Cup, to go to their place and beat a professional team.

“It [tomorrow] raises our profile and it’s a good game to look forward to.

“It would have been nice if we could have got it at our place, on our pitch.

“That would have made it awful for them, but we’ll go and play them at South Leeds.

“Some people haven’t played there before and we’ve got some local Hunslet lads who want to go and play there.”

Parkside are one of the powerhouses of the community game.

Among the favourites for this year’s National Conference Premier Division title, they are already Yorkshire Cup holders and Shulver said: “We are sort of using these as pre-season games, to get match fitness up and things like that.

“The club is in good hands, we’ve got some young kids coming through and old heads still about.

“It’s looking good for the future.”

Jack McShane is suspended, but Parkside coach Paul McShane – the Castleford Tigers hooker – will otherwise pick from strength with centre Kieran Murphy and forward Jack Briggs returning after missing the win at London Skolars.