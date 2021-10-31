Hunslet captain Duane Straugheir pens new one-year deal

The dynamic forward has been at Hunslet since 2018 and is looking forward to a successful campaign in 2022.

“I’m a ‘stayer’, it’s just in my make-up,” said Straugheir. “When I was at Sheffield I never had any notion of being anywhere else, and it was only through circumstances beyond my control that I left the Eagles.

“And I’ve felt the same about Hunslet – I’ve always been happy here and I’ve never contemplated leaving; despite the fact that, in common with players at most if not all other clubs, we’re facing pay cuts in the light of vastly reduced central funding.”

Hunslet’s skipper is looking forward to nurturing many of the club’s talented young players with help from his old mate Jimmy Watson and veteran Wayne Reittie.

Straugheir added: “I can be a big influence, especially in the forwards, and I’m already feeling excited about the new season, with our new-look side.

“The young lads will be hungry and will train the house down, which will certainly keep me on my toes.

“I think, at 32 years of age, I’ve still got a lot to give, and I want that to be for Hunslet. It’s a very good club, Killer [Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw] has done a cracking job since taking over from Gary Thornton, who I also had tremendous regard for, and remaining here suits both me and my family.

“I’m delighted to be staying, despite having received ‘better’ offers, in financial terms, from elsewhere. And I can’t wait for the 2022 Betfred League 1 campaign.”

Straugheir is also looking forward to a whole new experience – operating at prop forward rather than in the second row.

“I can lead our young side better from the middle of the field than out wide, including by example,” he said.

“So it makes good sense from that perspective. And those young lads are ambitious, they rightly aspire to Super League and I’ve no doubt they’ll bring their families along to shout them on.

“One of our aims is to play in front of bigger crowds next year.”

Kilshaw said: “Retaining Duane was a key factor within this window.

“We have a lot of younger lads and his experience will be vital for the group. He leads with his actions and he is also a very good communicator.

“Straff really struggled with a major groin injury towards the back end of the season but his performances at Workington and at Doncaster, where he was our stand-out player on the day, shows what qualities he brings.”