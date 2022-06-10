Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw expects a response against Crusaders

Hunslet, lacking several key players, were crushed 36-6 at Doncaster last Sunday and Kilshaw admitted: “We feel that we didn’t produce our best and that doesn’t sit well with us.”

Crusaders are second in Betfred League One, but will also be smarting following a 56-12 home drubbing by leaders Keighley Cougars in their previous game.

“We’ve worked hard all week and I can see how focused the players are,” Kilshaw said.

Hunslet head Alan Kilshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“Crusaders are an experienced side and they will be hurting after last week, but we will be ready.”

Wayne Reittie is back in contention for Hunslet, but Duane Straugheir (broken arm), Jason Mossop (groin) and Liam Carr (ankle) remain on the injury list and Fraser Stroud is suspended.

Batley, who are fourth in the Betfred Championship, play host to Newcastle Thunder on Sunday and third-bottom Dewsbury Rams are at home to the side immediately below them, London Broncos, in a relegation four-pointer (both 3pm).

Leaders Featherstone Rovers visit second-placed Leigh Centurions on Monday (7.45pm).

Hunslet (v North Wales): from Watson, Reittie, Render, Hartley, Gibbons, Hallas, Whiteley, Jordan-Roberts, Summers, Syme, Berry, O’Hanlon, Stableford, Paga, Sanderson, Moran, Burton, Oakley, Walker, Hird, Doyle.

Referee: Andy Sweet (Castleford).