Hunslet 24 North Wales Crusaders 34: Second-half resolves not enough to salvage League One points

Matt Chrimes was among the try scorers in Hunslet's second-half fightback against League One rivals North Wales Crusaders. Picture: Tony Johnson/JPIMedia.

Caretaker coach Mark Cass told the club’s website: “The lads acknowledge that they have to put things right on the pitch after last week’s defeat [46-44 to Coventry Bears]. They have to do it for themselves, and they are also determined to do it for GT [axed coach Gary Thornton].”

Trailing 26-0 at half-time, it didn’t look like the players had got the memo.

However, whatever was said at half-time had the desired effect as Crusaders added only eight more points to their tally while Hunslet hit back with four different players scoring four tries. It wasn’t enought for victory - it finished 34-24 - but it did show that this side lacks nothing in the character department.

Prop Jordan Andrade, hooker Vila Halafihi, Lewis Young and winger Matty Chrimes scored the tries for the Parksiders while half-back Dom Brambani added the extras from four conversions.

Hunslet are seventh on the League One ladder after these back-to-back defeats, but a run of four straight victories prior to being beaten coupled with a seemingly new-found resolve among the players suggests Hunslet may yet create one or two problems for the teams placed higher in the standings.