Hunslet 22 Keighley 6: Coach Alan Kilshaw proud of Parksiders’ Challenge Cup win

Proud coach Alan Kilshaw reckons there's more to come from his team. Picture: Hunslet RLFC.

Veteran full-back Jimmy Watson rolled back the years in his first game since the opening fixture of the 2021 season through injury. And centres Jack Render and Jason Mossop were in top form alongside hooker Harvey Whiteley. Winger Kiedan Hartley opened Hunslet’s account on 11 minutes and that’s how it stayed until late in the half when Anesu Mudoti crossed for the visitors with Jack Miller landing the extras.

After the break, half-back Dave Gibbons gained field position by forcing a drop-out restart from which Mossop breached the whitewash.

On 73 minutes, Whitley touched down for Hunslet just moments after pulling off a try-saving tackle at the other end of the pitch.

Half-back Jack Mallinson took over the kicking duties and duly landed the conversion to give the Parksiders a 20-6 advantage. Keighley lost the plot in the closing moments and finished the game with 11 players owing to two red cards - both awarded for players talking out of turn.

Mallinson closed out the game with his second penalty conversion of the afternoon.

“I’m very proud of my players,” said Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw. “They looked good and we can only get better.