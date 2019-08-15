Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne draws inspiration from early-season form

IF THEY eliminate individual errors, Wakefield Trinity can end their losing streak and pick up two vital points this weekend, their England centre Reece Lyne says.

Trinity, who have won only one of their last 11 league fixtures, visit Hull KR on Sunday for what is the club’s biggest game since the Million Pound Game against Bradford Bulls four years ago.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne.

With four rounds remaining, Wakefield are ninth in Betfred Super League, two places ahead of second-bottom Hull KR on points difference.

A win at KCOM Craven Park would go a long way towards making them safe but, if they lose and other results go against them, Trinity could find themselves 11th by the end of the weekend.

“It is a massive game,” Lyne conceded. “Last week was a massive game, they are all massive games, but Hull KR are in and around us.

“It won’t be easy, it is always a tough place to go and they will be well up for it.

“We have just got to turn up and try and put 80 minutes together.”

The key, Lyne believes, is “tidying up our attack”.

He said: “We were way off in attack and defence earlier on.

“We have fixed our defence up, that has been pretty good; it is what we do with the ball – controlling that and cutting out individual errors.”

In their last two matches, against league leaders St Helens and another top-five side Hull, Trinity have competed for long spells, but been blown away during a brief period before half-time. The challenge on Sunday, according to Lyne, is to make another good start, but keep their foot on the accelerator and not get disheartened if Rovers get on a roll.

Lyne reflected: “We’ve started those games pretty well, but then we find ourselves behind and it is deflating. We were well on top, then we found ourselves behind.

“We have got to find a way to change the momentum when things are going against us.”

Trinity also need to make more of possession near the opposition’s line, and Lyne admitted: “We are letting ourselves down with the ball.

“We are making too many errors and we’re struggling to score points.

“I thought our defence [last weekend] was pretty good – Hull scored a try off a kick and an intercept – but we gave ourselves too much to do with errors with the ball.”

Five successive defeats have dragged Wakefield into the relegation battle but, before that, they had hopes of a top-five finish. Wakefield showed earlier in the year, as they climbed as high as third in the table, what they are capable of when they play with confidence – and Lyne feels one win, preferably on Sunday afternoon, would halt their slump.

“Once you are in that rut of losing, it is hard to get out of there,” he admitted. “The players are trying hard, we are training really hard, it is just converting it into two points and coming up with an overall 80-minute performance.

“It is a tough spot to be in, but you can’t afford to sulk. You have to keep working hard and, when you turn up, put maximum effort in to try and get those two points.”