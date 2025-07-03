The Betfred Super League clash is an early rehearsal for next February’s eagerly-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas and there are close ties between the two clubs, with at least four players set to face their former side. Ex-Rhinos men have played a key role in Hull KR’s resurgence in recent seasons, on and off the field and there is now a well-trodden - if largely one-way - path from AMT Headingley to Sewell Group, Craven Park.
Ahead of Sunday’s huge game, the YEP has selected a Dream Team of players who have featured for both Rhinos and the Robins in Super League. Of the 17 picked, only one played for Hull KR before making his Leeds debut. See if you agree with our choice.
1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Here's the ultimate Dream Team of 17 players who have featured for both clubs in Super League. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-bhack: Jack Walker
A Grand Final winner, aged 17, for Rhinos in 2017, he played 10 games for Hull KR - scoring five tries - six years later. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Thomas Minns
Scored one try in three games for home city club Leeds in 2013; joined Hull KR three years later and crossed 14 times during 25 Super League appearances. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jack Broadbent
Letting their academy product go, after nine tries in 21 games from 2020-22, wasn't Rhinos' smartest move. He joined the Robins in 2023 and has featured at Old Trafford and in a Wembley win. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Chev Walker
Rhinos' transition-coach began his playing career at Leeds in 1999; he joined Hull KR nine years later following a spell in rugby union. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
A legend at the two clubs; rejoined Rhinos from Hull KR ahead of this season, having played at Wembley and Old Trafford with both. Photo: Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.