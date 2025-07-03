The Betfred Super League clash is an early rehearsal for next February’s eagerly-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas and there are close ties between the two clubs, with at least four players set to face their former side. Ex-Rhinos men have played a key role in Hull KR’s resurgence in recent seasons, on and off the field and there is now a well-trodden - if largely one-way - path from AMT Headingley to Sewell Group, Craven Park.