Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Friday’s game at Hull KR is an opportunity for Rhinos to boost their top-six hopes, but they will need to be good against opponents who are fourth in the table and on the back of a big win at Wakefield Trinity. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round seven

Where and when?

Rhinos celebrate their win at Hull KR last August. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Venue: Sewell Group Craven Park

Date: Friday, March 31.

Time: 8pm.

Hull KR star man: Matt Parcell was a member of the Dream Team in 2017 during his time at Leeds and tends to play well against his old club. Rhinos will be wary of his darting runs out of dummy-half and try-scoring threat close to their line.

Former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell is a key player for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Jordan Abdull’s return from concussion is a boost for Hull KR. He has an excellent kicking game, good distribution and game management. His opposite number, Leeds scrum-half Aidan Sezer, has sparked in flashes this year and Rhinos will need him to run the show this week.

Previous meeting: August 11, 2022. Betfred Super League round 23. Hull KR 20 (Tries Parcell, Hall, Linnett, Wood. Goals Wood 2), Rhinos 28 (Tries Myler 2, Dwyer 2, Gannon. Goals Hardaker 4). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 8,028.

Verdict: Which Rhinos side will turn up, the one which flopped at Castleford Tigers (and Hull KR in pre-season) or the team who ended Catalans Dragons’ unbeaten record in the following game? After last week’s superb second-half attacking effort, this is a huge test to see if Leeds can back up. The Robins have also been inconsistent and are on the back of a good win, but Rhinos are not far off full strength and if they - Blake Austin especially - pick up from where they left off, they’ll win.