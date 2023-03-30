News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
2 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
4 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
6 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
6 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
7 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos scene-setter: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Leeds Rhinos set a high standard in the second-half of last week’s win over Catalans Dragons and the big question now is, can they maintain it?

By Peter Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Friday’s game at Hull KR is an opportunity for Rhinos to boost their top-six hopes, but they will need to be good against opponents who are fourth in the table and on the back of a big win at Wakefield Trinity. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round seven

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Where and when?

Rhinos celebrate their win at Hull KR last August. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Rhinos celebrate their win at Hull KR last August. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Rhinos celebrate their win at Hull KR last August. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Venue: Sewell Group Craven Park

Date: Friday, March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Time: 8pm.

Hull KR star man: Matt Parcell was a member of the Dream Team in 2017 during his time at Leeds and tends to play well against his old club. Rhinos will be wary of his darting runs out of dummy-half and try-scoring threat close to their line.

Former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell is a key player for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell is a key player for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Former Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell is a key player for Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Jordan Abdull’s return from concussion is a boost for Hull KR. He has an excellent kicking game, good distribution and game management. His opposite number, Leeds scrum-half Aidan Sezer, has sparked in flashes this year and Rhinos will need him to run the show this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous meeting: August 11, 2022. Betfred Super League round 23. Hull KR 20 (Tries Parcell, Hall, Linnett, Wood. Goals Wood 2), Rhinos 28 (Tries Myler 2, Dwyer 2, Gannon. Goals Hardaker 4). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 8,028.

Verdict: Which Rhinos side will turn up, the one which flopped at Castleford Tigers (and Hull KR in pre-season) or the team who ended Catalans Dragons’ unbeaten record in the following game? After last week’s superb second-half attacking effort, this is a huge test to see if Leeds can back up. The Robins have also been inconsistent and are on the back of a good win, but Rhinos are not far off full strength and if they - Blake Austin especially - pick up from where they left off, they’ll win.

Hull KR's Jordan Abdull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull KR's Jordan Abdull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull KR's Jordan Abdull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull KRCatalans DragonsRhinosJordan AbdullAidan SezerSuper League