Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos injury news: who's ruled out and when they could be back

Rhinos got through last week’s defeat at Wigan Warriors with no confirmed new injuries and could be unchanged when they visit Hull KR on Friday for a game they must win to keep their season alive. The hosts, however, are without two key members of the team which won at Leigh Leopards last week. Here’s who is ruled out for both clubs and when they could be back on the field.
1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Here's who's unavailable for Friday's game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)
The full-back was automatically stood down for Friday's game after failing a head injury assessment during last week's win at Leigh Leopards. He will be available for the play-offs if he completes concussion protocols. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ash Handley (Rhinos)
Rhinos' player of the year and top try scorer has undergone surgery on a hand injury which had been bothering him for 18 months. He's expected to be available for the start of next season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue. He won't play again this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Ned McCormack (Rhinos)
The 19-year-old centre suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the act of scoring against Warrington on July 11. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
