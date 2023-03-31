Rhinos came through last week’s win over Catalans Dragons with no major injury concerns and have two forwards back for the game at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed prop Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhinos’ player of the year in 2021 and 2022, will be in the 17 after returning to the initial squad for the first time since last September’s Grand Final.

Oledzki suffered a shoulder injury in Rhinos’ 2022 play-off win at Catalans, but featured in the semi-final and title decider and was part of England’s World Cup squad before undergoing surgery.

James Bentley, pictured right with Blake Austin, will return for Rhinos at Hull KR after a one-game ban. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Second-rower James Bentley served a one-match ban last weekend and also returns to the provisional squad.

Full-back Luke Hooley retains his place after being a non-playing squad member last week, but Smith has confirmed he will be in the reserves’ side for their game at Hull KR on Saturday.

Luis Roberts is recalled to the initial 21 after playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls last Sunday.

Bradford face Midlands Hurricanes in the Betfred Challenge Cup this weekend, but no Leeds players will be involved to avoid them becoming cup-tied.

Luke Hooley will play against Hull KR this weekend, but for Rhinos' reserves rather than first team, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rovers will welcome back three players, but have suffered a blow with the loss of centre Tom Opacic (groin).

Half-back Jordan Abdull and back-rowers Dean Hadley and Frankie Halton are back in contention after missing last week’s win at Wakefield Trinity through concussion.

Ex-Rhinos winger Ryan Hall has been included in the Robins’ provisional squad despite suffering a knee injury last week.

Another former Leeds man, centre Corey Hall, joined Rovers from Wakefield Trinity this week, but will not play on Friday.

Ryan Hall has been named in Hull KR's provisional squad, but is a doubt with a knee injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull KR: from Coote, Ryan, Hall, Abdull, Sue, Parcell, King, Halton, Linnett, Minchella, Litten, Kennedy, Batchelor, Storton, Lewis, Milnes, Hadley, Senior, Wood, L Johnson, Luckley.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Fusitu’a, Newman, MacDonald, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Olpherts, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Hooley, Walters, Roberts, C Johnson.