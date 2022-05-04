Hull KR, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos youngsters among fresh faces in England Knights squad

Hooker Litten joins fellow Hull KR youngster Mikey Lewis in the 27-strong squad after becoming an integral part of Tony Smith's side.
Tindall is one of four Leeds Rhinos players in the squad, along with Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd.
The 20-year-old has been rewarded for a series of lively performances for the Rhinos this season.
Brown - a standout performer in the Hull FC pack in 2022 - has also been called up for the first time and will link up with club team-mate Jordan Lane.
Huddersfield Giants duo Matty English and Will Pryce have been included, while Jake Trueman is Castleford Tigers' sole representative.
Details of the Knights' fixtures have yet to be confirmed but three meetings have been scheduled for May, July and August.
In those meetings, Anderson will outline what is expected from the players in an England environment.
“Most of these players have come through the England Pathways programme, which is all about investing in the future of England Rugby League," said the Knights head coach.
"Our job is to prepare our future full internationals for the next step – the senior international team.
“The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard. With that in mind, we want as many as possible to come through our talent pathway and force themselves in contention for England selections, and ultimately win World Cups.”
England Knights squad (* denotes new selection)
Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Jon Bennison* (St Helens), Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Brown* (Hull FC), Matty English (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard (both Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten* (both Hull KR), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington Wolves), James McDonnell, Matt Nicholson*, Brad O’Neill*, Oliver Partington (all Wigan Warriors), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis* (Warrington Wolves), Liam Tindall* (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Jake Wingfield* (St Helens), Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves).