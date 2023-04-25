Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos stars named in England 19-man squad for France clash

Uncapped Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd has also been included, alongside club team-mate Ash Handley who played for England in the defeat to the Combined Nations All Stars in 2021.

Rhinos trio Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and Morgan Gannon, Huddersfield Giants contingent Will Pryce, Oliver Wilson and Chris Hill, and Rovers half-back Jordan Abdull are among the players that have dropped out from the original 40-man squad.

Lewis, Litten and Holroyd make the step up after graduating from the England Knights programme.

The 21-year-old Lewis has five tries and six assists to his name in his 10 outings for the Robins this season as the half-back continues to enhance his burgeoning reputation.

Litten has taken his game to another level since joining Rovers in 2019 in tandem with Matt Parcell.

The 25-year-old hooker has been an ever-present so far this season, making eight of his appearances off the bench.

Holroyd gets his opportunity after putting a miserable year behind him to produce career-best form in the Leeds pack.

Mikey Lewis has enjoyed a strong start to the season in Hull KR colours. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2022 Super League season through injury and suspension but has yet to miss a game this year.

Handley could win his first England cap two years on from an outing off the bench against the All Stars, which was cut short by a head injury.

The 27-year-old winger has scored four tries in seven games for the Rhinos this season.

Handley is one of 15 uncapped players, with Ben Currie, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jack Welsby and captain George Williams the only squad members with previous Test match experience.

Tom Holroyd, left, is putting a difficult 2022 behind him. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Warrington Wolves have seven representatives, while Wigan Warriors contribute six players from their table-topping squad.

St Helens had eight players in the original squad – including Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley and Jonny Lomax – but only Welsby will feature this weekend.

Leeds academy product Tyler Dupree has earned a call-up thanks to his impressive form for Salford Red Devils.

Head coach Shaun Wane said: “It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I’ve selected.

“All of these players have been picked based on their form in the Betfred Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

“I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it’s a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country.”

England 19-man squad: Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

