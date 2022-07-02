Rhinos are without centre Harry Newman and forwards Bodene Thompson and Zane Tetevano who were all handed bans following incidents in last week’s defeat at St Helens.

Props Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha remain suspended, but full-back Jack Walker could feature for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in April’s home draw with Huddersfield Giants.

His return to fitness leaves only wingers Tom Briscoe (knee) and Liam Tindall (facial fracture) on the long-term casualty list.

Cameron Smith could return for Rhinos after a back problem. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Liam Sutcliffe is set to replace Newman in the centres after being left out of last week’s team.

Cameron Smith - who missed the defeat at Saints with a back injury - and Morgan Gannon, available after a two-match layoff because of concussion and ‘A’ Level exams, could take over from Thompson and Tetevano in the 17.

Hooker Brad Dwyer and teenage centre Max Simpson retain their place in the initial 21 after not being selected last week and 17-year-old half-back Jack Simpson is also included.

Injured trio Adam Swift, Luke Gale, and Manu Ma’u drop out from the Hull side which lost at Warrington Wolves last week and Mitieli Vulikijapani is suspended.

Jack Sinfield has been recalled to Rhinos' initial squad for Saturday's game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jordan Johnstone returns to the squad and youngsters Harvey Barron, Charlie Severs, Denive Balmforth and Matty Laidlaw have been drafted in. Josh Griffin, Cameron Scott and Davy Litten, who did not play last week, are also included.

Ben McNamara (back), Joe Cator (Achilles), Andre Savelio (knee) and Jake Connor (knee) are on Hull’s long-term injury roster.

Hull: from Griffin, McIntosh, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Lovodua, Evans, Fash, Brown, Johnstone, Wynne, Scott, Hookem, Shaul, Taylor, Severs, Barron, Balmforth, Litten, Laidlaw.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Fusitu’a, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Donaldson, Simpson, Sinfield, Hardaker.

Brad Dwyer is hoping for a recall after being left out of last week's team. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).