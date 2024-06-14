Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos: injury news and potential return dates as 15 ruled out

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Jun 2024, 18:24 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 19:05 BST
Both teams have reported some good news on the injury front, but key players will be missing when Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday.

Rhinos could have two long-term casualties – winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and prop Tom Holroyd (concussion) – back in the side as they bid for their second victory at MKM Stadium this season. Carlos Tuimavave and Denive Balmforth have returned to Hull’s initial 21-man squad. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they are expected to return.

Here's who will be unavailable when Leeds Rhinos make their second visit of the season to Hull FC's MKM Stadium on Saturday.

1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Here's who will be unavailable when Leeds Rhinos make their second visit of the season to Hull FC's MKM Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Delayed-onset concussion kept the hooker out of Rhinos' last game and he has yet to complete his return to play protocol, but it is not expected to be a long layoff.

2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

Delayed-onset concussion kept the hooker out of Rhinos' last game and he has yet to complete his return to play protocol, but it is not expected to be a long layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford on March 28. He is in training and hoping to be back on the field next month.

3. James Bentley (Rhinos)

The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford on March 28. He is in training and hoping to be back on the field next month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Loose-forward Cator has been sidelined since suffering a back injury in a defeat at London Broncos a month ago. No date has been given for his return.

4. Joe Cator (Hull)

Loose-forward Cator has been sidelined since suffering a back injury in a defeat at London Broncos a month ago. No date has been given for his return. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. There is no set date for his return, but he could be back in contention next month.

5. James Donaldson (Rhinos)

The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. There is no set date for his return, but he could be back in contention next month. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this year, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this year, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosHull FCTom Holroyd

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.