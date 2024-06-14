Rhinos could have two long-term casualties – winger David Fusitu’a (knee) and prop Tom Holroyd (concussion) – back in the side as they bid for their second victory at MKM Stadium this season. Carlos Tuimavave and Denive Balmforth have returned to Hull’s initial 21-man squad. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they are expected to return.
1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
Here's who will be unavailable when Leeds Rhinos make their second visit of the season to Hull FC's MKM Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)
Delayed-onset concussion kept the hooker out of Rhinos' last game and he has yet to complete his return to play protocol, but it is not expected to be a long layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The Ireland international second-rower has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' win at Castleford on March 28. He is in training and hoping to be back on the field next month. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Joe Cator (Hull)
Loose-forward Cator has been sidelined since suffering a back injury in a defeat at London Broncos a month ago. No date has been given for his return. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop was banned for two games over an incident in the second match of the season, sustained a neck injury in training during his suspension and hasn't played since. There is no set date for his return, but he could be back in contention next month. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he won't play this year, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
