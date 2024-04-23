Hull FC boost squad with loan signing ahead of Leeds Rhinos showdown: ex-Leeds star also linked
Ireland international Ed Chamberlain could make his Hull FC debut against Leeds Rhinos on Sunday following a loan move from Leigh Leopards.
Hull are also understood to be close to signing former Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe from the same club, with back Derrell Olpherts going the other way. Briscoe played for Hull from 2008-2013 and then had nine seasons with Leeds before joining Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign. He is a former Rhinos teammate of Hull’s new director of rugby Richie Myler.
Chamberlain, who can operate in the outside-backs and back-row, has also played for Salford Red Devils and London Broncos. The 28-year-old made 19 appearances for Leigh in 2023 and three this year.
