Hull FC 12 Leeds Rhinos 22: Player ratings as Brad Dwyer turns game on its head
There were some outstanding individual efforts when a backs to the wall performance earned Leeds Rhinos a crucial 22-12 success at Hull.
Rhinos spent the first 50 minutes of the game defending their line, but managed to restrict Hull to just one try before getting into gear on attack and crossing three times to seal an outstanding win.
Here’s how the players rated in Rhinos’ first victory at MKM Stadium since 2017.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Seemed unfortunate to be yellow-carded, safe at the back and scored a fantastic try 8
2 Tom Briscoe: No chances, ran the ball back strongly 7
4 Konrad Hurrell: Mixed bag, some errors, but powerful charges in second half 7
3 Harry Newman: Bombed a couple of chances 6
5 Ash Handley: Rarely looked like scoring, but got stuck in 7
23 Callum McLelland: Replaced after the break, having been on the defensive before that 6
7 Luke Gale: Some quality moments 7
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Really strong effort despite an early injury scare 8
9 Kruise Leeming: One bad miss, but some quality moments, particularly at half-back 7
10 Matt Prior: Looked tired, but never stoped working 7
11 Alex Mellor: Suffered knee injury after just five minutes 5
12 Rhyse Martin: Faultless goal kicking and strong all round 7
13 Zane Tetevano: A bit rusty, but a good return from long layoff 7
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: Outstanding, came on and changed the game 9
17 Cameron Smith: Another big effort, deserved his try 8
19 King Vuniyayawa: Ran hard 7
25 James Donaldson: Lots of game time, dug deep 8
Hull FC
23 Connor Wynne 6
21 Adam Swift 6
3 Carlos Tuimavave 7
5 Mahe Fonua 5
2 Bureta Faraimo 6
6 Josh Reynolds 5
7 Marc Sneyd 6
13 Ligi Sao 8
9 Danny Houghton 6
10 Chris Satae 8
16 Jordan Lane 6
12 Manu Ma’u 6
15 Joe Cator 5
Subs
14 Jordan Johnstone 6
19 Brad Fash 6
22 Josh Bowden 5
24 Cameron Scott 5
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan) 8
Attendance: 9,356.
