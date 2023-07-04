Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huge boost for Castleford Tigers as verdict reached on Liam Watts ban appeal

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts has won his appeal against a two-match suspension.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 19:29 BST

A tribunal on Tuesday cleared the front-rower to play in Friday’s home clash with Leigh Centurions and the trip to his former club Hull FC eight days later.

That would have been his 10th ban in 18 months, but the punishment was overturned when the appeal hearing accepted his not guilty plea.

Tigers' Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Tigers' Liam Watts. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
