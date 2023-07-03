Huge blow for Leeds Rhinos as disciplinary charges revealed, Warrington, Wigan players also hit
Leeds Rhinos will be without a star player for Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:56 BST
Two Rhinos players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel and another cautioned following last week’s win at Warrington Wolves.
Castleford Tigers have also had a man banned, while a Wakefield Trinity player was cautioned. Here’s the full list of charges and cautions
