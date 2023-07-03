Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Huge blow for Leeds Rhinos as disciplinary charges revealed, Warrington, Wigan players also hit

Leeds Rhinos will be without a star player for Sunday’s game at Salford Red Devils.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 14:56 BST

Two Rhinos players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel and another cautioned following last week’s win at Warrington Wolves.

Castleford Tigers have also had a man banned, while a Wakefield Trinity player was cautioned. Here’s the full list of charges and cautions

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

1. Sam Kasiano (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice.

2. Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade C dangerous contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

3. Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous throw: £250.

4. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Grade B dangerous throw: £250. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

