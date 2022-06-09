None of the sides’ past five meetings was decided by more than a converted try.

Even extra-time could not separate the teams at Headingley two months ago, after Giants scored 10 points in the last three minutes to level the scores.

Rhinos won by six at Headingley in 2021, but the teams’ three encounters before that were all decided by a single point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos captain Luke Gale landed a golden-point drop goal to beat Huddersfield in 2020. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA.

Earlier last season, Lee Gaskell kicked a drop goal in the 80th minute to snatch victory for Huddersfield.

Leeds’ Luke Gale landed a golden point winner in the 2020 home encounter and his drop goal was also the difference in the rematch at St Helens.

Huddersfield-born centre Harry Newman is set to make his second appearance of the season for Rhinos, after recovering from hamstring surgery.

Ex-Giants forward Alex Mellor is back in contention following a chest injury and Sam Walters, Jack Broadbent and Corey Johnson are also included in Leeds’ initial 21.

Harry Newman will make his second appearance of the season when Rhinos visit Giants. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Morgan Gannon drops out after failing a head injury assessment during last week’s win at Warrington Wolves, Jack Walker (ankle) and Aidan Sezer (groin) remain unavailable and James Bentley, Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha are suspended.

Adam O’Brien drops out from the Giants side which won at Catalans Dragons last Friday.

Joe Greenwood, Oliver Wilson, Olly Russell and Innes Senior are also in contention for a recall, along with ex-Leeds man Ashton Golding.

Huddersfield are without injured half-back Theo Fages and prop Chris Hill and captain Luke Yates is suspended.

Alex Mellor is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Huddersfield Giants: from Pryce, McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Levi, Lawrence, Jones, McQueen, English, Greenwood, Cogger, Trout, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, I Senior, Mason, Ashworth, Hewitt.

Leeds Rhinos: from Fusitu’a, Newman, Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Mellor, Myler, Smith, Thompson, Walters, Broadbent, O’Connor, Donaldson, Johnson, Hardaker.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).