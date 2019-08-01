Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos: Leeds pair poised to mark milestones against Giants

Have your say

WINGER ASH Handley will make his 100th appearance for Leeds Rhinos when they visit Huddersfield Giants tomorrow evening.

The 23-year-old Oulton Raiders product made his first-team debut in 2014 and has scored 51 tries. Rhinos’ former Huddersfield forward Brett Ferres is also on the verge of a milestone, needing one try to reach a century in his career.

Ferres, 33, has touched down 15 times for Leeds (2016-2019), 28 for Huddersfield (2012-2015), 27 for Castleford Tigers (2009-2012), seven as a Wakefield Trinity player (2007-2008), 13 with Bradford Bulls (2005-2006) and nine in England colours (2006, 2013-2015).

Scrum-half Richie Myler is back in contention for Rhinos after missing the home defeat by Hull owing to suspension.

Forward James Donaldson, who was dropped for that match, is also included in Leeds’ initial 19, along with all the players on duty two weeks ago.

There is still no place for veteran pack man Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who celebrated his 38th birthday yesterday and is now fit after a back/hamstring injury. Forwards Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward and Dom Crosby are the only senior players on Rhinos’ casualty list.

Australian half-back Matt Frawley is expected to replace former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers man Tom Holmes in Giants’ side. Oliver Roberts and Oliver Russell also come into contention.

Giants’ initial 19 includes Alex Mellor who has signed for Rhinos from next season.

Winger Jermaine McGillvary is poised to make his 300th career appearance.

His total so far includes 240 games for Huddersfield (2010-2019), 11 for Barrow Raiders (2010, loan), 30 for Batley Bulldogs (2008-2009, loan), 17 with England (2015-2018) and one for England Knights (2012).

Huddersfield Giants: from McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Fraley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Walne, L Senior, I Senior, Wilson.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.