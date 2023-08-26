Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos in focus: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Leeds Rhinos could keep their top-six hopes alive and all-but end Huddersfield Giants’ with a win at John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Aug 2023, 18:55 BST

Both clubs are effectively playing knockout rugby, but Rhinos will go into the game on the back of two contrasting victories over Giants this season. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 23

Where and when?

Giants' Jake Connor kicks during his side's one-point loss to Rhinos at Headingley in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Giants' Jake Connor kicks during his side's one-point loss to Rhinos at Headingley in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Giants' Jake Connor kicks during his side's one-point loss to Rhinos at Headingley in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

Date: Sunday, August 27.

Time: 3pm.

Giants’ star man: Jake Connor, who has been playing at full-back, can be erratic - he made a crucial late mistake against Leeds at Easter and wasn’t selected for the June rematch - but is also a potential match-winner with the ability to create something out of nothing, for himself and teammates.

Sam Walters scores one of his brace of tries in Rhinos' 54-0 win over Giants at Headingley two months ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Sam Walters scores one of his brace of tries in Rhinos' 54-0 win over Giants at Headingley two months ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Sam Walters scores one of his brace of tries in Rhinos' 54-0 win over Giants at Headingley two months ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key battle: Both teams are captained by their number 13. Australian Luke Yates has been influential since joining Giants from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season. His rival Cameron Smith was outstanding for Rhinos in last weekend’s 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves and has been one of Leeds’ best during a difficult campaign.

Previous meeting: June 23, 2023. Betfred Super League round 16. Rhinos 54 (Tries Walters 2, Fusitu’a 2, Martin 2, Myler, Handley, McDonnell. Goals Martin 9), Huddersfield 0. Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 14,590.

Verdict: The gap between the sides in this season’s two previous meetings, both won by Leeds, was one point and 54, so, yet again, it is a tough one to call. Giants have improved since their drubbing at Headingley in June, but were well beaten, 32-8, by visitors Salford last week. They have players who can damage Rhinos, but Leeds showed good signs last time out, against Warrington and if they are as clinical - and have a similar amount of luck - they should edge another precious win.

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsJake ConnorLuke YatesRhinosCameron SmithSuper League