Leeds Rhinos could keep their top-six hopes alive and all-but end Huddersfield Giants’ with a win at John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Both clubs are effectively playing knockout rugby, but Rhinos will go into the game on the back of two contrasting victories over Giants this season. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 23

Where and when?

Giants' Jake Connor kicks during his side's one-point loss to Rhinos at Headingley in April. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

Date: Sunday, August 27.

Time: 3pm.

Giants’ star man: Jake Connor, who has been playing at full-back, can be erratic - he made a crucial late mistake against Leeds at Easter and wasn’t selected for the June rematch - but is also a potential match-winner with the ability to create something out of nothing, for himself and teammates.

Sam Walters scores one of his brace of tries in Rhinos' 54-0 win over Giants at Headingley two months ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key battle: Both teams are captained by their number 13. Australian Luke Yates has been influential since joining Giants from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 season. His rival Cameron Smith was outstanding for Rhinos in last weekend’s 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves and has been one of Leeds’ best during a difficult campaign.

Previous meeting: June 23, 2023. Betfred Super League round 16. Rhinos 54 (Tries Walters 2, Fusitu’a 2, Martin 2, Myler, Handley, McDonnell. Goals Martin 9), Huddersfield 0. Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 14,590.