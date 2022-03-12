Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers: Lee Radford targets winning run

Tigers got off the mark in Betfred Super League with a 33-26 home win over Hull last Sunday and Radford said there has been “a good vibe around the place” this week.

“Obviously, winning assists towards that, so it has been good, just to get the monkey off the back,” said the coach.

“It has given us something to look forward to this weekend.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford wants his side to kick on from their first victory of the season last week against Hull FC. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Radford was as pleased with the manner of last week’s win as the victory itself.

Tigers ran in six tries, including a hat-trick for winger Greg Eden and Radford reflected: “Changes were forced upon us, in putting Paul [McShane] at half and Gaz [O’Brien] to full-back, but I think they complemented each other.

“Paul put some air on the ball and was on the move a fair bit and it was probably the best Truey [Jake Trueman] has played this year as well.

“I thought Gaz looked tidy at full-back as a running threat and he caused them some issues.

Castleford Tigers' Jake Mamo is fit to face Huddersfield Giants today. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It was nice to see it come to fruition.”

Radford described the first win as “a bit of reinforcement, of what we are preaching and that we’ve asked for”.

He added: “If we get it right, we can challenge oppositions more often than not.

“Even with the players we had missing, we still had a fair starting 13 out there and one that would challenge most teams in the comp’.”

Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts is back from suspension and is in line to face Huddersfield. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Tigers will need to be good again, against a Giants side who have lost just one of their opening four matches.

“I’ve never been there when it has been an easy game,” Radford warned.

“The field itself is probably one of the biggest in the comp’, so getting behind our kick-chase is going to be incredibly important, even more so with the back-three they’ve got.

“They are all running threats, so that’s a part of our game we need to be bang-at it this weekend.

“Hopefully we can carry on some of the good stuff we did on Sunday and bring that energy I thought we had throughout the game.”

Jake Mamo (concussion) and Kenny Edwards (calf muscle strain) are back in contention for Tigers after missing their last two games and Liam Watts will return following a one-match ban.

James Clare, who picked up a suspension in pre-season and was then loaned to York City Knights, is also included in the initial squad.

Danny Levi and Michael Lawrence are set to return for Giants.

Huddersfield Giants: from Pryce, McGillvary, Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Hill, Levi, Lawrence, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Trout, Ikahihifo, A O’Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, L Senior, Russell, Roberts, I Senior.

Castleford Tigers: from Olpherts, Turner, Mamo, Trueman, Watts, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Westerman, Fonua, Hepi, Clare, Sutcliffe, Smith, Eden, Blair, Matagi, Martin, Hall, G O’Brien, Robb.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Today, 3pm.