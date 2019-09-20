Huddersfield Giants sign Kenny Edwards from Catalans Dragons

New Zealand-born forward Kenny Edwards has joined Huddersfield Giants on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old back-rower scored 13 tries in 39 appearances for Catalans Dragons, after playing in the NRL for Parramatta Eels from 2013-18.

Giants coach, Simon Woolford said: "We are very excited to be signing someone of the calibre of Kenny Edwards.

"Kenny is a strong ball carrier who we've been looking at for some time.

"He is an aggressive player who will improve our team and bring something different to the club. "

Woolford added: "He can play on the edge or in the middle and we are looking forward to having someone who possesses the kind of leadership skills that Kenny has.

"We've tried to secure his services before and tried to bring him to the club last year because we wanted someone with the NRL experience he had - having played over 70 games for Parramatta."

Edwards said Woolford was a major factor in his move to Huddersfield.

"He made contact with me last year when I was looking to come across to the Super League and tried a couple times to get me to Huddersfield," he said.

"I have also have a good friend I played with at Parramatta, Suaia Matagi.

"Ultimately the opportunity come to really look after my family for the next three years and set us up for the future so with all those things I made a decision to make the move."

Giants were within one game of relegation this year before finishing 10th in Betfred Super League.

Edwards insisted: "I just want that when I join the group we have a squad that is willing to work hard together and make ourselves better everyday.

"That’s all we can ask for.. Obviously it was a tough year this year for Huddersfield, but that is finished now and hopefully we have a fully fit healthy squad ready to rip in come the off-season."