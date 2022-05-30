Yates will sit out Giants' game at Catalans Dragons on Friday and the home clash with Leeds a week later after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade B high tackle in last Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan Warriors.
The Australian forward avoided additional punishment over a grade A dangerous contact offence.
Opponent Morgan Smithies received separate two-match penalty notices for grade B and C high tackles.
Rhinos' Tom Holroyd faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his sending off for punching when playing for Bradford Bulls on dual registration.
He has been charged with a grade F offence, which could lead to a minimum eight-match ban.
The match review panel will look at Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha's red card in a reserves game last Friday later this week.