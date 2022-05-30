Huddersfield Giants captain to miss Leeds Rhinos match through suspension: Wigan Warriors star also banned after Challenge Cup final

Leeds Rhinos will face a Huddersfield Giants side missing captain Luke Yates when they travel to John Smith's Stadium next week.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 3:25 pm

Yates will sit out Giants' game at Catalans Dragons on Friday and the home clash with Leeds a week later after being charged by the RFL's match review panel with a grade B high tackle in last Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat by Wigan Warriors.

The Australian forward avoided additional punishment over a grade A dangerous contact offence.

Opponent Morgan Smithies received separate two-match penalty notices for grade B and C high tackles.

Huddersfield's Luke Yates is tackled by Wigan's Liam Byrne and Morgan Smithies. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his sending off for punching when playing for Bradford Bulls on dual registration.

He has been charged with a grade F offence, which could lead to a minimum eight-match ban.

The match review panel will look at Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha's red card in a reserves game last Friday later this week.

