How to watch Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Hull KR & others: kick-offs, tv/live stream details

By Peter Smith
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
Top-flight rugby league returns to the Thursday Sky Sports schedule this week, when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves.

Another two Betfred Super League matches take place on Friday, with three being played the following afternoon. All six games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and four of them are also available as they happen on the competition’s streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch, including channel and live stream details and kick-off times.

Thursday, July 11: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos, Sky Sports Action (from 7.55pm, 8pm kick-off). Friday, July 12: Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Sky Sports Action and Main Event (from 7.30pm, 8pm kick-off); London Broncos v Castleford Tigers, Sky Sports Arena (from 8pm, 8pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Saturday, July 13: Hull FC v Hull KR, Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants, Sky Sports Mix (from 2.55pm, 3pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, Sky Sports Arena (from 5.25pm, 5.30pm kick-off) and SuperLeague+.

