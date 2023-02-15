Rhinos are involved in game one of Betfred Super League when they visit Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16 in a match televised by Sky Sports.

Broadcast details have been confirmed for the opening 15 Super League rounds and Rhinos will be televised in 10 of those - including eight of their first nine matches.

What channel is showing Wolves v Rhinos?

Rhyse Martin scores for Rhinos in their 24-18 win over Warrington last August. The teams meet again on Thursday, in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Picture by John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

The season opener is on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Arena channels on Thursday, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm for an 8pm kick-off.

Which other Super League matches are being broadcast this weekend?

Sky’s cameras will be at newly-promoted Leigh Centurions on Friday for their meeting with Salford Red Devils (Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm).

On Saturday, Channel 4 will show live coverage of Hull KR against Wigan Warriors, with the show beginning at 12.30pm for a 1pm kick-off.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith will be a familiar sight on Sky Sports over the next few weeks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

What about the World Club Challenge?

Super League champions will take on Penrith Panthers in Australia on Saturday. Coverage begins on Channel 4 from 6.45am and Sky Sports Arena at 7am.

When can I watch Super League highlights?

The Super League Show, featuring action from round one and the World Club Challenge, is on BBC One in Yorkshire and other northern regions at 12.40am on Tuesday, February 21. It is repeated on BBC Two at 1pm nationwide. It will also be available on the iPlayer.