How to watch: TV details for Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, plus Wigan Warriors v Hull FC on BBC 2

Live Super League will be spread across four days this weekend, with every match broadcast or streamed live.

Leigh Leopards and St Helens kick things off in a third versus fourth clash this evening (Thursday) before Sky Sports viewers have a choice between Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity 24 hours later.

The West Yorkshire rivals, who meet in Betfred Super League next Thursday, are both involved in Friday night action, with Rhinos playing host to Salford Red Devils and Trinity visiting Huddersfield Giants.

Here's how to watch this weekend's televised Super League matches. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Rugby league returns to BBC 2 on Saturday when Hull FC travel to Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons have home advantage against leaders Hull KR the same day and round 19 concludes on Sunday at Castleford Tigers where Warrington Wolves are the visitors. Here’s how to watch this weekend’s Super League matches.

Thursday, July 17: St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, July 18: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, July 19: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button and BBC2 both from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Hull KR (6pm), Sky Sports Mix from 5.55pm.

Sunday, July 20: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.