For the first time, a Super League game is being broadcast live on non-subscription television.

Channel 4 has agreed a deal to cover 10 Super League games live in each of the next two seasons.

Saturday's game kicks-off at 12.30pm, with coverage beginning at noon.

Adam Hills will present Channel 4's coverage of Super League. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

If you can't catch the game live, highlights will be on the Super League Show which will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday.

The show will be available on BBC iPlayer from 7pm and also air that evening on BBC One in Yorkshire, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the north west, north east and Cumbria.