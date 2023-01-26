How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls: live stream info and ticket details

The game is the third of Rhinos’ four first team warm-up matches before their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16.

Coach Rohan Smith – a former Bradford coach – is set to field a strong lineup, while Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson are poised for a quick return to Headingley after joining Bulls in the off-season.

The derby marks 20 years since Leeds were beaten 22-20 by Bulls in the Challenge Cup final at Cardiff’s then-Millennium Stadium.

Rhinos' new signing Derrell Olpherts and Bulls' former Leeds full-back Jack Walker with the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy which the teams will play for on Sunday. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

Players from both teams will be at Sunday’s game, when the winners will receive the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy

The Keith Howard Foundation was established by the late philanthropist and businessman in 2008 and has so far granted more than £16million to local charities involved in the arts, sports, social mobility and animal welfare.

How can I watch Rhinos v Bulls?

There will be a pay per view live stream of the game on the RFL’s Our League app.

Things got heated when Rhinos won at Bradford in a pre-season game last January. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It can be booked now for £4.95, with the price rising to £10 on the day of the game.

How to buy tickets and what they cost:

Tickets on the day cost £20 (£15 concessions, £5 for children aged 16 or younger) for standing areas and £25 (£20, £10) to sit.

A £3 discount is available to Rhinos and Bulls members on adult and concession tickets bought before midnight on Saturday.