How to watch Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos, Salford v Castleford Tigers and others: TV details and live streams
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sky Sports will cover all matches as they happen, with some also broadcast on the BBC. The competition’s own streaming service, SuperLeague+, will provide a combination of live and delayed coverage. Here’s how to watch this week’s round two games, plus the World Club Challenge.
Thursday, February 22:
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) - exclusively live on Sky Sports Arena; available from Saturday night (10pm) on SuperLeague+.
Friday, February 23:
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (8pm), live on Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+.
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (8pm), exclusively live on Sky Sports Action; available from Saturday night (10pm) on SuperLeague+.
Saturday, February 24:
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (5.30pm), live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.
World Club Challenge - Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers (8pm), live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, February 25:
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm), live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague+.