Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

How to watch Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos, Salford v Castleford Tigers and others: TV details and live streams

This season, for the first time, armchair viewers will be able to watch every Betfred Super League fixture live.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports will cover all matches as they happen, with some also broadcast on the BBC. The competition’s own streaming service, SuperLeague+, will provide a combination of live and delayed coverage. Here’s how to watch this week’s round two games, plus the World Club Challenge.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos star sidelined for three months after teammate ruled out...

Thursday, February 22:

Leeds Rhinos visit Hull KR in this week's Thursday night Super League fixture. They'll be hoping to avenge a 20-12 away defeat 11 months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos visit Hull KR in this week's Thursday night Super League fixture. They'll be hoping to avenge a 20-12 away defeat 11 months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos visit Hull KR in this week's Thursday night Super League fixture. They'll be hoping to avenge a 20-12 away defeat 11 months ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Most Popular

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) - exclusively live on Sky Sports Arena; available from Saturday night (10pm) on SuperLeague+.

Friday, February 23:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (8pm), live on Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague­+.

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (8pm), exclusively live on Sky Sports Action; available from Saturday night (10pm) on SuperLeague+.

Castleford Tigers face hosts Salford Red Devils in front of the Sky Sports and SuperLeague+ cameras on Sunday. They lost 14-6 at Salford last April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Castleford Tigers face hosts Salford Red Devils in front of the Sky Sports and SuperLeague+ cameras on Sunday. They lost 14-6 at Salford last April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Castleford Tigers face hosts Salford Red Devils in front of the Sky Sports and SuperLeague+ cameras on Sunday. They lost 14-6 at Salford last April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Saturday, February 24:

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (5.30pm), live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague­+.

World Club Challenge - Wigan Warriors v Penrith Panthers (8pm), live on BBC Two, Sky Sports Arena and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, February 25:

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm), live on Sky Sports Action and SuperLeague­+.

Related topics:Sky SportsCastleford TigersSalfordHull KRSuper LeagueBBC