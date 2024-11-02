Two England sides are in rugby league action at AMT Headingley today, with both games televised by the BBC.

The Test double-header begins at noon when England’s women take on France. Build-up starts on BBC 2 at 11.30 with the full match broadcast live from noon.

Coverage then switches to BBC 1 for the second and final Test between England’s men and Samoa. The broadcast begins at 2pm, 30 minutes ahead of kick off and the full game will be shown live.